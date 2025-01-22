Deputising For King, Crown Prince Participates In WEF Annual Meeting In Davos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, HRH Hussein participated on Wednesday in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme“Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.

The forum, attended by country leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, is focusing on rebuilding trust, reimagining growth, investing in people, safeguarding the planet and industries in the intelligent age, and stewarding a just and inclusive transition, as well as addressing shared regional and global challenges, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince attended part of a session on WEF's“Reskilling Revolution Initiative”, titled Skills and Productivity in the Age of AI.

The session highlighted the initiative launched by WEF in 2020 to educate and upskill one billion people by 2030, in order to enable individuals to access better job opportunities and address skill gaps amplified by rapid technological advancements, the statement said.

The session covered key strategies to equip the workforce-particularly youth-with the necessary skills to enhance economic growth and adapt to a future increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and technology.