Demand For Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Treatments At All Time High As Promising Options Come Into Focus - Financial News Media

– Oncolytics Biotech ® Inc., ($ONCY $ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today provided details from the abstracts featuring pelareorep that are being presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco January 23-25, 2025.

Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Oncolytics Biotech, commented,“The posters that will be presented at the symposium later this week continue to show pelareorep's compelling potential in gastrointestinal cancers. In relapsed anal cancer, the efficacy signal that was initially reported continues to outperform historical control trials with the inclusion of additional patients. Importantly, the complete response we observed previously continued beyond the 12 months initially reported. Together, these results point to a clinically meaningful synergy between pelareorep and checkpoint inhibitors like atezolizumab. In pancreatic cancer, pelareorep previously demonstrated a strong efficacy signal when administered with gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel and atezolizumab. Our new safety data indicate its ability to also be combined with modified FOLFIRINOX, thus expanding its potential to benefit patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. We will continue to provide updates on the safety and efficacy of pelareorep-based combination therapy from these cohorts as they become available.”

“I am quite pleased by these recent updates from the GOBLET study as they continue to provide potential new treatment options for patients in need of alternatives while maintaining a manageable safety profile,” said Dirk Arnold, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Asklepios Tumorzentrum Hamburg, and primary investigator of the GOBLET trial.“I've been especially impressed with the ability of pelareorep-based therapies to work across multiple challenging cancer indications and with multiple standards of care, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors, so I look forward to additional data readouts that can help improve the treatment paradigm.” CONTINUED... Read these full press releases and more news for ONCY at:



Other recent oncology developments in the biotech industry of note include:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) DATROWAY® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) has recently been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on results from the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial.

Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH, Program Director of Breast Oncology and Director of Translational Research Integration at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and Global Principal Investigator for TROPION-Breast01, said:“Despite considerable progress in the HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer treatment landscape, new therapies are still needed to tackle the frequent and complex challenge of disease progression after endocrine and initial chemotherapy. The approval of datopotamab deruxtecan, a novel TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate, marks a major therapeutic milestone and provides patients with metastatic breast cancer a new treatment alternative to conventional chemotherapy.”

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) and IDRx, Inc. (IDRx) recently announced that they have entered into an agreement under which GSK will acquire IDRx, a Boston-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing precision therapeutics for the treatment of GIST. Under the agreement, GSK will pay $1 billion upfront, with potential for an additional $150 million success-based regulatory approval milestone payment. The acquisition includes lead molecule, IDRX-42, a highly selective KIT TKI being developed as a first- and second-line therapy for the treatment of GIST.

GIST typically presents in the GI tract with 80% of cases driven by mutations in the KIT gene that lead to the growth, proliferation, and survival of tumor cells (primary or activating mutations).1 90% of patients treated in the first-line develop new KIT mutations (secondary or resistance mutations) that typically lead to relapse with limited therapeutic options.2 Currently, there are no approved TKIs that inhibit the full spectrum of clinically relevant primary and secondary mutations in KIT.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is based on results from the global Phase 2 TROPiCS-03 study ES-SCLC cohort, which showed encouraging results with Trodelvy as a second-line treatment for ES-SCLC. As recently presented at the IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer, Trodelvy demonstrated promising antitumor activity in both platinum-resistant (PR) and platinum-sensitive (PS) disease, and the safety profile was consistent with previous Trodelvy studies. These data support further investigation of Trodelvy in ES-SCLC and Gilead plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in this patient population.

-Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a clinical-stage programmable cell therapy company focused on engineering advanced CAR T cell therapies for solid tumors, recently announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has exercised its exclusive license option for ArsenalBio's AB-4000 series, the lead collaboration program generated under the multi-program agreement signed in December 2020. This milestone further strengthens the collaboration to advance next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

“This milestone underscores the confidence Bristol Myers Squibb has in ArsenalBio's programmable T cell platform and our shared vision to develop transformative cell therapies for solid tumors,” said Ken Drazan, M.D., ArsenalBio's Chairman and CEO.“Our collaboration provides increasing opportunities to address the multifactorial challenge of treating solid tumors through programmable cell engineering. We look forward to continuing our work with Bristol Myers Squibb and progressing the AB-4000 series toward clinical development to potentially benefit patients with solid tumors.”

