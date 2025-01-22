Donald Trump Halts Travel Plans Of Refugees Already Approved For Resettlement In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Refugees approved for to the United States before the January 27 deadline suspending the country's refugee resettlement program have had their plans abruptly canceled by the administration, leaving thousands stranded worldwide, as per a report in AP.

The suspension was part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday. While the order left open the possibility for refugees who had already completed the rigorous approval process and booked flights to enter the United States before the deadline, might still get in.

According to an email reviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday, the US agency responsible for refugee processing and resettlement informed staff and stakeholders that "refugee arrivals to the United States have been suspended until further notice."

Trump's executive order suspends refugee flights for Afghan families, sparks fears of resettlement cuts

Almost 200 family members of active-duty US military personnel, including unaccompanied children and Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation, will be removed from flights under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump . The order, issued on Monday, halts the resettlement of nearly 1,560 Afghan refugees between now and April, according to Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition, and a US official familiar with the issue, as per a report in Reuters.

The refugees affected by the decision are primarily individuals who supported the US-backed Afghan government, which collapsed after the withdrawal of US troops in August 2021. The move has caused widespread concern, as these individuals face potential harm from the Taliban for their assistance to the US.