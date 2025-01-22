Florida Breaks All-Time Snow Record During Historic Gulf Coast Storm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Florida shattered its all-time snow record this week as a deadly snowstorm blanketed much of the Gulf Coast, causing widespread disruptions and economic damage. A rare and deadly snowstorm this week brought record-breaking snowfall to areas across the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, Texas, and parts of Alabama. According to AccuWeather, the state preliminarily set a new snowfall record of 9.8 inches in Milton, surpassing the previous record of 4 inches set on March 6, 1954.

Snowfall reaches Florida Panhandle

By Tuesday afternoon (January 21), snow covered parts of Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle, reaching Pensacola. This marked one of the rare instances of significant snowfall in the region, as Gulf Coast states rarely experience measurable snow.

Historic weather event

AccuWeather Meteorologist and Digital Producer Jesse Ferrell highlighted the significance of the event, noting that a blizzard warning was issued for parts of the Gulf Coast, including areas near Florida , for the first time in history.

Disruptions and statewide impacts

The unprecedented snowfall brought significant disruptions to daily life. Roads became hazardous, leading to closures and travel delays. Businesses and schools across the region shut down as the state struggled to manage the impact of the extreme weather .

AccuWeather estimates economic damage

AccuWeather estimates total damages and economic losses from the snowstorm, ice, and extreme cold across the South to be between $14 billion and $17 billion. Florida 's share of the damage remains significant as the Panhandle bore the brunt of the storm .

Snowfall highlights Florida's vulnerability

The historic snowfall in Florida underscores the state's vulnerability to extreme and unusual weather events. While snow in the Panhandle is rare, this storm serves as a stark reminder of the potential for record-breaking weather in even the most unexpected places.