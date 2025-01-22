Bling Empire New York Star Lynn Ban Passes Away Following Brain Surgery, Son Shares Heartfelt Tribute

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Lynn Ban, renowned jewelry designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, has passed away, her son Sebastian announced. Ban had been recovering from a skiing accident and subsequent brain surgery following a traumatic incident in late December.

Sebastian shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, paying tribute to his mother and describing her as a fighter, the "strongest woman" he had ever known.

In the post, Sebastian expressed his deep grief and love for his mother, writing,“My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery , so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.”

He described Lynn Ban as more than just a mother, calling her his“best friend” and“the strongest woman” he has ever known.“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end,” he shared.

Sebastian's tribute also highlighted the profound impact Lynn had on those around her.“She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be,” he wrote.

He concluded the heartfelt message with a personal note to his mother:“I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me, 'I love you more than life itself, Mum.'”

"Life can change in a blink": Lynn Ban's journey after Aspen Ski accident

In December 2024, Ban shared a deeply personal account of the accident on Instagram, revealing how a seemingly routine ski day turned into a life-altering experience. "And in a blink of an eye... life can change," she wrote.