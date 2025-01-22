Donald Trump Warns Vladimir Putin To End Ukraine War Or Face 'High Level Of Tariff': 'Doing You Big Favour'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two days after taking over the American reins, US President Donald has vowed to end the Ukraine war. In a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs and taxes on Russian exports to the United States if the Russia-Ukraine war continues. The US President also threatened tariff on the countries that are aiding Russia in its war on Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said,“If we don't make a“deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”

Donald Trump said,“I'm not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process. All of that being said, I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big favour.”

“Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE!”

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda ahead of possible talks with Donald Trump: Ensuring Ukraine stays out of NATO

“We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It's time to“MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!” Donald Trump said, adding that the Ukraine war would never have started if were the President. And he also added that he loves Russian people.

Earlier, President Putin had expressed willingness to hold communication Donald Trump.

Congratulating Donald Trump as he officially took over as the US President, Vladimir Putin said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on Ukraine and nuclear arms.