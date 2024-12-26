Samsung Launches Innovative AI-Powered Screens At CES 2025
Date
12/26/2024 4:53:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Samsung Electronics has introduced a revolutionary lineup of home appliances featuring its new“AI Home” technology at CES 2025, signaling a significant leap in how smart devices interact with users. The company unveiled a series of advanced screens integrated with AI features, designed to transform the home environment into a more intuitive and responsive space. These new appliances promise to redefine user interaction by offering personalized and [...]">
