Saudi's Riyadh Air Launch Delayed As Boeing Struggles To Deliver

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's upcoming airline, Riyadh Air, has delayed its highly anticipated launch from early 2025 to the latter half of the year due to delays in the delivery of aircraft. Initially, the carrier expected to receive eight of the long-haul aircraft in 2025, but only four are now slated for delivery, forcing the adjustment of its operational timeline.

Riyadh Air, a key component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation strategy, aims to reinvent Riyadh as an hub and grow the nation's sector. The airline plans to eventually connect over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030 and position itself as a significant competitor to regional rivals. While the postponement is a setback, Riyadh Air is proceeding with preparations, including leasing a 787-9 aircraft named "Jamila" for pilot training, crew readiness, and certification purposes.

Boeing's delivery challenges, however, highlight a broader issue affecting the global aviation industry. The American aircraft manufacturer has struggled with supply chain constraints, labour shortages, and production bottlenecks, which have significantly slowed its ability to meet delivery schedules. Boeing delivered just 38 aircraft in December 2024, contributing to an annual total of 348 aircraft - the lowest output since the pandemic severely disrupted global aviation.

The delays have been exacerbated by quality control issues. Boeing recently resumed testing of its 737 MAX aircraft after addressing concerns related to fuselage defects, further underlining the production challenges that continue to hinder its operations. For Riyadh Air, which relies heavily on Boeing's commitments to ensure the timely rollout of its fleet, these delays have had direct operational and reputational consequences.

Yet, Boeing is not alone in facing these challenges.

Airbus, the European aerospace giant, has also been grappling with supply chain disruptions, compounded by its ambitious production goals. Airbus had aimed to deliver 720 aircraft in 2024 but fell short due to delays in obtaining critical components from suppliers. From engine manufacturers to materials suppliers, the aviation industry's supply chain has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic's disruptions, creating a domino effect that affects both major manufacturers and the airlines dependent on their products.

One of the key drivers of these delays is the shortage of skilled labour across the aerospace supply chain. Many suppliers downsized their workforces during the pandemic and have struggled to scale up as demand for aircraft surged during the recovery. This shortage has affected everything from the production of airframe components to the delivery of critical systems like avionics and landing gear. For both Boeing and Airbus, maintaining consistent production levels has become a balancing act between managing supplier delays and meeting the expectations of airline customers eager to capitalise on the post-pandemic travel boom.

The repercussions of these delays extend far beyond the manufacturers. Airlines worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to expand their fleets or replace older, less efficient aircraft.

Supply chain issues are likely to persist into 2025 and beyond, requiring both Boeing and Airbus to re-evaluate their production strategies and supplier relationships. Boeing, for example, has faced scrutiny not only for delivery delays but also for its handling of quality control issues. Airbus, while less affected by such controversies, has struggled to meet its aggressive production targets for the A320neo family, the workhorse of its portfolio.

For Riyadh Air, these broader industry challenges serve as a reminder of the risks involved in launching an airline during a period of significant turbulence in the aerospace sector.

Boeing has resumed flight testing of its 777X aircraft following a grounding period that began in August 2024. The pause was attributed to engine-related issues that required thorough inspections and corrective measures. With these problems addressed, Boeing has recommenced test flights, a critical step in advancing the certification process for the 777X, the next-generation variant of its long-haul, wide-body jet. The aircraft's development has already faced multiple delays, pushing its entry into service to 2025, a far cry from the originally planned 2020 timeline.

The 777X programme, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 variants, has encountered a series of setbacks stemming from both regulatory hurdles and technical challenges. The recent grounding followed earlier production issues and concerns raised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding design and testing procedures. Despite these hurdles, Boeing has been committed to advancing the 777X as a key offering in its wide-body portfolio, positioning it as a competitor to the Airbus A350 in the lucrative long-haul market. Resuming test flights signals progress, but significant work remains to achieve full certification.

The delays in the 777X program have had financial and operational repercussions for Boeing, as several key customers, including Emirates, have expressed frustration over the extended timelines.

Boeing's total company backlog remains substantial at $511bn, encompassing over 5,400 commercial airplanes. This significant backlog indicates a strong demand for Boeing's products, providing a foundation for potential recovery.

Newly appointed CEO Kelly Ortberg emphasised the necessity for cultural transformation and operational stabilisation within the company. Ortberg stated, "It will take time to return Boeing to its former legacy, but with the right focus and culture, we can be an iconic company and aerospace leader once again."

The author is an aviation analyst. X handle @AlexInAir.

