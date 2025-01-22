Chhava Trailer Review: 'Goosebumps' Or 'Overrated'? Netizens Weigh In On Vicky Kaushal's Performance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhava trailer review: The much anticipated trailer of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhava' is finally out. Although several fans have hailed Vicky Kaushal for his electrifying performance, some other users felt the 'Masaan' lacked depth.

'Chhava' movie is based on the courageous tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Shivaji. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who promises to uphold the glory of the Maratha Samraj, and protect it against the Delhi Sultanate. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of the antagonist, Aurangzeb, one of the most notorious rulers of the Mughal Empire.

'Chhava lacks depth'

Majority of X users dismissed the 'Chhava' trailer stating that it was repetitive, and lacked the depth which other historical movies such as 'Tanhaji' or 'Padmavaat' had.

“ #ChhavaTrailer lacks the depth and emotional impact. Pacing of the trailer feels rushed, making it difficult to connect with the characters or the storyline. Additionally, some performances are unconvincing and lacking the intensity that the subject matter demands. The visuals, distracting from the potential gravitas of the narrative. The dialogue and music, too fail to elevate the film's tone or themes,” commented one user.

“ Can we take a moment to appreciate the Tanhaji trailer. This high was missing in #ChhavaTrailer,” added another user.

“Chhaava Trailer- Average. VickyKaushal Acting- Overrated & Cringe Nothing New. Rashmika Mandanna- Cringe Acting at its peak,” wrote another user, while others felt that Akshaye Khanna had a stronger presence than Vicky Kaushal.

'Literally goosebumps'

Several other users, however, have been going gaga over Vicky Kaushal's performance, adding that it was his performance that stole the spotlight, even though the VFX was not up to the mark.