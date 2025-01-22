Swedish Robotics Firm RSP Establishes Manufacturing Presence In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Jan 22 (KNN) Scandinavian Robot Systems India Pvt Ltd (RSP India), a subsidiary of Sweden-based Robot System Products AB (RSP), has inaugurated its first facility in Chennai, marking a move to capitalise on India's expanding robotics market.

The facility aims to strengthen local production capabilities while enhancing cost competitiveness and establishing India as a crucial manufacturing hub for South Asia.

RSP, headquartered in the industrial city of Västerås near Stockholm, has operated independently for more than 20 years following its separation from ABB's robotics division.

The company specialises in peripheral equipment for industrial robots, with a particular focus on tool changers that enable robots to switch between various tools for different operations. Their expertise centres on six-axis articulated robots, which mimic human arm movements.

Arvind Vasu, Managing Director, RSP India, emphasised, "We offer solutions like tool changers, which allow for easy tool switching, swivels for infinite rotation, and tailored hose packages that simplify robot integration.”

“Our plug-and-play systems help reduce costly automation downtime," he added.

The Chennai facility's initial production will concentrate on manufacturing dress packs for robots, including automatic tool changers, swivels, tool parking stands, and cable and hose management solutions.

RSP plans to expand its product range as local supplier partnerships develop within the region's manufacturing ecosystem.

Eddie Eriksson, President, RSP AB, highlighted the strategic importance of the facility, noting that localising production would enable faster customisation and more efficient customer service while establishing a sustainable regional presence.

RSP's business model primarily involves supplying products to system integrators who design and construct manufacturing cells for various industrial applications. In automotive manufacturing, the company partners with line builders responsible for complete production lines. While the automotive sector represents RSP's largest market segment, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in general manufacturing, electronics, and consumer goods.

The expansion comes amid significant growth in India's robotics market. From an annual robot consumption of 1,500-2,000 units in 2002, the market grew to approximately 4,000 robots pre-pandemic.

By 2023, consumption reached 8,500 robots, with International Federation for Robotics data suggesting that annual robot installations could exceed 10,000 units in 2024.

