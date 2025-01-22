US Drill-Baby-Drill Push May Boost Energy Imports From United States

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 22 (KNN) Union for and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, indicated a potential surge in imports from the United States as India continues its push to diversify energy sources.

Speaking at the 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, organised by SIAM on Tuesday, Puri highlighted India's growing partnerships and the evolving global energy landscape.

Under the administration, the US has ramped up oil and production, creating opportunities for India to strengthen its energy imports.

"There is a strong possibility of more American energy entering the market," Puri noted, emphasising India's readiness to expand its purchases.

He pointed out that the number of India's oil suppliers had increased from 27 to 39 in recent years, reflecting a robust diversification strategy.

Puri underscored India's proactive approach in forging new energy partnerships, mentioning agreements with Brazil and ongoing discussions with Argentina for offshore and seismic exploration.

He also acknowledged the contributions of energy producers like Guyana, Suriname, and Canada in stabilising the global oil market.

“There is no shortage of oil in the global market; that is very clear,” he said, reiterating India's commitment to securing energy stability.

On the domestic front, Puri urged automakers to accelerate the production of flex-fuel vehicles, aligning with India's sustainability goals.

He praised the country's achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending targets ahead of schedule and revealed plans to explore higher ethanol blending levels.“We are focusing on creating the agricultural and industrial linkages necessary to support this transition,” he added.

While Puri refrained from commenting on the US's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, he stressed India's commitment to sustainable energy and innovation in mobility.

He described the government's balanced approach, combining domestic reforms with strategic international collaborations, to ensure energy security and environmental sustainability.

India's evolving energy strategy reflects its vision of a diversified and resilient energy future, ready to embrace opportunities presented by global shifts in production and policy.

