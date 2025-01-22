Amir To Patronise Graduation Ceremony Of Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College Cadets

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronise the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch of cadets of Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College tomorrow morning, Thursday, at the college premises.

