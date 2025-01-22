Millions Of Afghans Face Expulsion Under Desperate Conditions: NRC

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) secretary general Jan Egeland says Afghanistan is unprepared to receive millions of refugees expelled from neighbouring countries in coming month.

Egeland made these remarks in a statement about his visit to Afghanistan.

“The many vulnerable Afghans already returning from Iran, whom I met at the border this week, feel they live in an enduring limbo. They left Afghanistan in search of a better and safer life and are now returning to an uncertain future in Afghanistan, where they face the same unemployment, hunger and human rights violations that made them leave their homeland in the first place,” said Egeland.

Iran has announced plans to expel up to two million Afghans by March 2025.

At least 800,000 Afghans have already been expelled from Pakistan since October 2023. Most are left with no choice but to stay in urban areas where they struggle to find work or housing. While some have family connections in the area from which they originate, many lack such ties after many years in exile and have nowhere to go.

“Poor and displaced Afghan families are paying a heavy price for a lack of real, durable solutions to assist displaced people and refugees caught in an escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and host countries,” said Egeland.

“In meetings with Taliban authorities, I discussed how we can work together to better support people returning”.

“During my visit, I also raised the severe restrictions on the fundamental rights faced by women and girls in Afghanistan, who are now restricted from participating in education, employment and public life.”

The ongoing ban on secondary education for girls means that 1.5 million teenage girls are out of school. Additionally, a new incomprehensible ban has shut down training for midwives and nurses, which will not only destroy livelihoods but will also directly threaten women's health and lives,” Egeland said.

“Restoring human rights for women and girls requires engagement with the Afghan authorities. More seminars in Western capitals will have little impact. We urge the international community to engage with the authorities in Afghanistan, like we do, and increase their support for principled humanitarian assistance, for which the authorities must create an enabling environment.

Many countries' continued disengagement with authorities in Afghanistan is only enabling more restrictions and suffering for the women, girls and families here – many of whom see no option but to risk their lives on perilous journeys”, stated Egeland.

International aid, which has been essential in alleviating immense humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, is now dwindling. Three-and-a-half years after the Islamic Emirate's takeover, the population is trapped in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Currently, millions of Afghans, including the most vulnerable women and children, are enduring harsh winter conditions with snow and nighttime temperatures down to minus ten degrees Celsius, making the work of NRC and other humanitarian organisations even more crucial.

