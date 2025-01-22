Yevhenii Berezovskyi Represents Sends At Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast In Washington, D.C.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The breakfast, hosted by Rev. Merrie Turner, was an inspiring occasion featuring a dynamic program of music, prayer, and reflections. Renowned figures such as Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Dr. Mario Bramnick, Dr. Mike Kingsley, Revivalist Rebecca Macchi, and Ben Bergquam graced the stage, offering their voices in a powerful call for unity and prayer. The event emphasized the importance of collaboration and spiritual reflection in shaping the direction of the nation, with a specific focus on the Office of the Presidency.

Yevhenii Berezovskyi, who has been a financial advisor with Sends since 2021, shared his thoughts on the significance of the event:

"Participating in this prayer breakfast was a profound moment for me. It was an opportunity to join with leaders from across the world in prayer and reflection, asking for wisdom for our incoming leadership. At Sends, we believe in fostering partnerships that promote positive change, and I was honored to represent our organization at this remarkable event."

Sends , headquartered in London, has established itself as a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, holding FCA authorization as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Since its inception, Sends has offered a broad range of payment services through its trade name, Smartflow Payments Limited, empowering businesses and individuals with secure and efficient financial tools.

In addition to attending the prayer breakfast, Berezovskyi also participated in a rally celebrating President Trump's victory. During this rally, the president emphasized his key policy priorities, including:



Economic Growth: Enacting tax cuts, deregulation, and supporting small businesses to stimulate job creation and economic prosperity.

Border Security: Implementing stronger measures to protect American sovereignty and ensure community safety. Energy Independence: Promoting domestic energy production across oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors to reduce dependence on foreign sources.

This gathering was not only a moment for prayer but also for reflection on the critical issues that shape the future of the United States.

