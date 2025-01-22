Synametrics Technologies Has Introduced A New Version Of Syncrify Version 6.0 (Build 1165)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Synametrics Technologies, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for businesses worldwide, is excited to announce the release of Syncrify Version 6.0 (Build 1165). This latest update delivers significant advancements in security and usability, reinforcing Syncrify's position as a trusted solution for secure, private cloud backup.The standout feature of this release is the adoption of AES 256-bit encryption as the default standard for at-rest data encryption. This upgrade replaces the previously used AES 128-bit encryption, offering unparalleled protection for sensitive data with a more robust and secure algorithm. Data security has always been a top priority at Synametrics Technologies. The upgrade to AES 256-bit encryption ensures cutting-edge protection against modern cyber threats and reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing our software to meet the evolving needs of our users.Syncrify provides a 100% on-premise, self-hosted backup and file synchronization solution designed for businesses that rely on secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure. Tailored for organizations of all sizes, Syncrify's robust suite of features ensures seamless data protection and access across platforms and devices.Key features include:- File and Folder Synchronization- Automated and Multi-Tiered Backups- SyncrBox for Private File Sharing- Versioning and Two-Way File Synchronization- Remote Accessibility- Incremental Backups for bandwidth and storage optimizationAdditionally, Syncrify prioritizes data security with advanced AES 256-bit encryption, access control, ransomware prevention, and multi-factor authentication to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of user data. Syncrify ensures a streamlined and efficient backup process with built-in email notifications, backup scheduling, detailed reporting, and data compression for faster transfers. The solution also supports deduplication to optimize storage further.Syncrify has an intuitive interface, flexible deployment options, and adaptability to various use cases-from personal to enterprise-level needs. Whether for backing up files, synchronizing data across multiple locations, or sharing files securely, Syncrify stands out as a trusted, comprehensive solution for efficient data management and protection.Additional features in Syncrify Version 6.0:- Web Server Upgrades: Addressing critical vulnerabilities such as CVE-2024-56337 and CVE-2023-46589 to provide a more secure backup environment.With these updates, Syncrify continues to offer businesses a reliable and secure solution for managing backups, ensuring their data remains protected at all times.For more information about Syncrify or its latest version, please click here .About Synametrics TechnologiesFounded in 1994, Synametrics Technologies is a New Jersey-based company that provides software solutions for businesses of all sizes. Focusing on security, reliability, and innovation, Synametrics products, including Syncrify, SynaMan, and Xeams, empower organizations to manage and secure their data effectively.

