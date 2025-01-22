Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) Reminds Consumers How To Protect Their Homes For Cold Weather

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HPBA offers tips to help protect homes, families, and outdoor spaces from harsh winter conditions.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The national trade association for wood, gas, and electric hearth products released guidance to help consumers prepare for extreme cold and harsh weather conditions. In its latest article,“7 Tips on How Consumers Can Prepare for the Deep Freeze ,” the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association highlights the importance of being proactive to avoid costly damage and ensure the safety and comfort of families during freezing temperatures.

Severe cold can be particularly dangerous, and without proper preparation, it can damage homes, outdoor living areas, and even create fire hazards.

“When temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, preparation is key to ensuring the safety and comfort of families across the country,” said Jill McClure, President & CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.“Consumers play a crucial role in preparing their homes for the cold weather, and we want to remind them of these precautionary steps.”

One key tip offered by HPBA is to properly maintain and service all heating systems, including fireplaces and wood burning stoves. This not only ensures maximum efficiency and safety but also helps to prevent potential fire hazards. Additionally, HPBA recommends stocking up on firewood and fuel and having a backup heating source in case of power outages.

“Winter storms are expected to bring frigid temperatures across much of the country. It's important that consumers act immediately to ensure their heating systems are operable and their homes and outdoor spaces are ready for the cold weather,” McClure added.

In addition to preparing heating systems, HPBA advises consumers to protect their outdoor living spaces. This includes covering and storing outdoor furniture, grills, and other equipment to prevent damage from snow and ice. It is also important to clear any debris or fallen branches from the area to prevent potential hazards.

As the deep freeze continues to affect many regions, HPBA remains committed to helping consumers stay safe, warm, and prepared. By following these simple yet effective tips, individuals can protect their homes, their families, and their outdoor living spaces from the harsh winter conditions.

