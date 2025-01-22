Madbouly Meets With Goldman Sachs, Swedish, Qatari Pms In Davos

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a series of meetings Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (Davos 2025), including discussions with Goldman Sachs' Global Head of Public Affairs, Jared Cohen, the Prime Ministers of Sweden and Qatar, and the CEO of Ariston Group, Paolo Merloni. Madbouly is representing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the forum.

In his meeting with Cohen, accompanied by Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, and Egypt's Ambassador to Switzerland Mohamed Negm, Madbouly emphasised the Egyptian government's commitment to supporting the private sector and improving the investment climate.

He highlighted positive economic indicators achieved through cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, despite external challenges, and noted the government closely monitors international economic reports, including those published by Goldman Sachs.

“The government is committed to supporting the private sector and implementing measures to enhance its role in driving economic activity by creating an attractive investment climate,” Madbouly said.

Cohen acknowledged the external challenges facing the Egyptian economy but noted investors' continued interest in developments and opportunities in Egypt.

“Investors [are] interested [in] developments in Egypt and the promising opportunities the Egyptian economy offers,” Cohen said.

He expressed Goldman Sachs' desire to strengthen cooperation with the Egyptian government and proposed leading a delegation to explore collaborative avenues, outlining the firm's research, financial, and banking activities, and indicating potential investment interest across various sectors.

Kouchouk and El-Khatib welcomed further cooperation and dialogue with Goldman Sachs, while Al-Mashat indicated her intention to arrange a visit by a Goldman Sachs delegation to Egypt for further discussions.

Madbouly also met with Merloni, expressing his desire to further develop cooperation and investment with Ariston Group, given its strong presence in the Egyptian market. Madbouly said he was eager to hear about the group's plans for developing its investments in Egypt. Merloni explained that Ariston Group had invested €30m in Egypt, was seeking to double its production this year, and has a strong presence both regionally and internationally.

Also on Wednesday, Madbouly met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who thanked Egypt, under President Al-Sisi's leadership, for its efforts in achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Kristersson expressed hope for continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement, humanitarian aid delivery, and regional stability.

Madbouly also met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, with Ambassador Negm also present.

The meeting focused on building upon the recent positive shift in bilateral relations, with both leaders discussing strengthened cooperation, particularly in economic areas.

In response to an inquiry about regional developments during his meeting with Cohen, Madbouly addressed Egypt's efforts to support the implementation of all stages of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, highlighting efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and support reconstruction.