Go For It: Empowering Girls Through Sports

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The British Embassy in the UAE recently conducted workshops for coaches and the sports leaders. Hosted alongside RGS Guildford Dubai, the workshops were conducted in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Cognita ENRICH ME, Newcastle United Foundation and Empowered Leaders, which is run by several national-level female athletes, bringing exceptional expertise in mentoring, training, and inspiring change.

The activities began on Saturday, January 18, with a master coaching session which incorporated a series of workshops specifically focusing on how to coach women and girls for coaching roles in the UAE.

Led by three high-profile coaches from Newcastle United Foundation, participants gained a valuable insight into Premier League skills, which fostered growth and inspiration.

Day two saw the British Embassy bring together three British female collision-sport athletes from Empowered Leaders to run engaging leadership and empowerment sessions for young girls in football the UAE.

The weekend ended with a tournament programme and an award ceremony attended the British Ambassador to UAE.

“Grassroots sports are vital for empowering the next generation of athletes. By teaching coaches to create inclusive and supportive environments, we can help girls feel valued and inspired to succeed,” said Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE.

“Empowering girls through football is more than sports, it is about building strong, capable, individuals who can thrive on and off the field.”

The two-day event was part of a wider project called GREAT Females Inspire (Go For It!) which, in addition to the sports activations, is bringing British female talent to the UAE through literature, performing Arts and public speaking.