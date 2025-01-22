Thailand's Big Move To Tackle Pakistanis On Forged E-Visas: Rules Tightened, Applicants To Be Blacklisted If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thailand has announced stringent measures against Pakistanis travelling on forged documents.

The Thai consulate in Pakistan has instructed applicants for e-visas to submit original documents, including genuine airline tickets and hotel bookings, stated a report by ARY News.

Any applicants or agents found submitting forged documents would be blacklisted, and strict measures will be implemented against violators, added the report, citing the Thai consulate's latest statement.

| Over 200 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia and US in a week

The stringent measures against travellers from Pakistan comes after an incident in October 2024. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended two individuals at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for attempting to travel abroad with counterfeit visas, reported The Nation.

2 Pakistani individuals apprehended

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team arrested two passengers including a woman, identified as Nazar Abbas and Umme Salma, who were found to have fake visas affixed to their passports.

| Fancy working in Bangkok? Here's how Indians can apply for Thailand's Work Visa

As per the FIA spokesperson, the woman suspect was attempting to travel to Iraq on flight number IA-432, carrying a counterfeit Iraqi visa, while Nazar Abbas was bound for the Turks and Caicos Islands on flight TK-709 with a fraudulent Cuban visa, ARY News reported.

FIA issues travel advisory

In addition to the stringent measures, Pakistan's FIA, for the first time in two decades has issued a travel advisory aimed at combating human trafficking.

The FIA Headquarters has sent a letter to Deputy Directors of Immigration across the country, instructing strict monitoring of passengers from 15 countries, nine cities in Pakistan, and two airlines, The Express Tribune reported.

| Bangladesh eases visa process for Pakistanis What does the advisory mandate

As per the Pakistan's FIA, the following regions have been identified as transit hubs for human trafficking to Europe: