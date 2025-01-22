Clockchain Network Announces New Time Oracle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ken Yamada, CEO, Clockchain NetworkSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Clockchain has completed development of the world's first blockchain based time oracle. The oracle generates time-data for both enterprise and the public, and is expected to play an important role in Web3 infrastructure development.The oracle is based on Clockchain's patented technology, which combines a physical network of the world's most accurate atomic clocks with the integrity and immutability of the blockchain. The result is a highly accurate and secure timekeeping and timestamping solution which can be easily accessed for data logging and asset authentication. The Testnet is fully operational and running smoothly.Three foundational services are currently available:1.Timestamp API – Enables users to verify and timestamp data every second from any device, anywhere in the world.2.Data Logging and Authentication – Allows users to log and record timestamp data onto the Clockchain for future authentication.3.Smart Contract Scheduling and Execution – Grants users the ability to schedule and execute critical operations with Clockchain's verifiable blockchain time and its smart contract scheduling system. Smart Contract Scheduling and Execution is available now for Ethereum and Polygon, with additional chains coming soon.The Clockchain Network's Oracle of Time is the world's first verifiable blockchain-based timestamping system, and provides enhanced security over existing timestamping protocols, which are vulnerable to manipulation. Many high-profile cases involving timestamp manipulation such as the Libor Scandal (2008), the Mt. Gox Crypto Exchange Hack (2014), and the Theranos Scandal (2015) could have been prevented with a blockchain based timestamping system.“There is an obvious need for a secure and globally consistent blockchain clock,” notes Ken Yamada, CEO of the Clockchain Network,“Not only for the enhanced security it delivers, but also as a vital component of Web 3.0 infrastructure. The Clockchain Time Oracle sets new standards and raises the bar in this space."Clockchain has support from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchatel, and has been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to raise capital through a blockchain token sale.For more information about the Clockchain Network, media inquiries, investor inquiries, or to see the latest updates, please visit .About ClockchainClockchain is a blockchain-based system that leverages the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers to timestamp and authenticate user data, providing robust protection against falsification and forgery. The Clockchain test network is operational, and a global launch with a simultaneous token generation event is on the horizon.About D4D SarlD4D Sarl is a time focused blockchain technology company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping, integrating these innovations into Web 3.0 applications.

