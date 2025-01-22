Prosperity Of Farmers Makes Foundation Of Prosperous Nation: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the state government's commitment to strengthening farmers and cattle rearers economically, stating that empowering them is key to building a developed Rajasthan.

During the pre-budget dialogue with representatives of farmers, cattle rearers, and dairy associations held at the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday, Sharma assured that the suggestions received would be incorporated into the 2025-26 state budget wherever feasible.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the vital role farmers play in ensuring food security for the nation and the state.

With agriculture and allied sectors contributing 30 per cent to the state's GSDP and employing over 85 lakh families, the government's focus remains on their welfare and progress, he added.

Sharma further said that water and electricity are priority areas for the state government.

"Over the past year, the government has prioritised providing adequate water and electricity to farmers. Projects such as ERCP-PKC, the Yamuna Water Agreement, Mahi Dam, and Dewas Project aim to ensure sufficient water supply,” he added.

Sharma further said that the state government will send progressive farmers abroad to learn modern farming techniques to encourage innovation.

He said that additionally, the implementation of Agristek will address challenges in the agriculture sector through information technology, with farm registry camps set to begin in all gram panchayats on February 5.

“Women farmers have also been empowered. Over 32 lakh women farmers have received free seed mini kits. The state is also leading in solar energy-based pump installations,” said Sharma.

He added that under the Rajasthan Cooperative Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, cattle rearers are offered interest-free short-term loans of up to ₹1 lakh for dairy-related activities.

“Grants to registered gaushalas have been increased by 10 per cent, and subsidies are being provided under the Mukhyamantri Dudh Utpadak Sambal Yojana through direct benefit transfers,” he said.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to uplifting the state's farming community through innovative solutions, financial support, and infrastructure development, ensuring a sustainable future for Rajasthan's agriculture and dairy sectors.