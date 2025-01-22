Bihar Police Arrested Two Accused In Dahi Gop Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Bihar on Wednesday arrested two individuals, Rahul Generator and Shubham Kumar alias Chadda, in connection with the Ranjit Yadav alias Dahi Gop murder case.

The were made in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident, which was linked to a fight for supremacy in the Danapur cantonment area.

According to a police official, both Rahul Generator and Shubham Kumar have multiple cases registered against them across various police stations in Patna. They are known to be involved in several criminal activities.

So far, police have arrested four individuals in connection with this case, with raids continuing to apprehend other suspects.

Police continue to make progress in the case involving Ranjit Yadav alias Dahi Gop, the former vice-president of the Danapur Cantonment Board.

The incident, which occurred on December 21, 2024, left Dahi Gop badly injured and his aide Gorakh Rai was gunned down at the crime scene Dahi Gop also sustained five gunshot injuries and succumbed due to injuries two days later.

The police said two suspects, Ankit Rajput (19) and Ankit Kumar Gupta (21), were arrested two days ago. Both have confessed to their involvement in the crime during police interrogation.

Ankit Kumar Gupta, a resident of the Danapur Cantonment area, has a criminal history, adding weight to the investigation. Based on their confessions, police are conducted raids and apprehended Rahul Generator and Subham Kumar Chadda from Nagpur.

The investigation revealed that Rahul Generator, a resident of Danapur, orchestrated the attack on Dahi Gop.

Rahul suspected that Dahi Gop was involved in the murder of his father, prompting him to seek revenge. To execute the plan, Rahul hired accomplices and personally led the attack. Those involved included Sonu from Maner, Shubham Kumar alias Chadda from Danapur, Ankit Rajput, and Ankit Gupta at the time of the attack on Dahi Gop.

The deadly attack occurred late at night on December 21, 2024, while Dahi Gop was returning home by car after attending a shradh ceremony at Pethiya Bazaar.

Rahul Generator and his associates ambushed Dahi Gop and his associate. In light of the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the direction of Patna SSP. The SIT is rigorously investigating all angles of the case and tracking down the remaining suspects.