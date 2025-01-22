Astroturf Celebrates 2024 Football Scoop Coaches Awards Winners
"The football Scoop Coaches Awards are one of our favorite initiatives," said Gary Jones , AstroTurf's Director of Marketing. "These honors are unique because they are voted on by coaching peers who have walked in the same shoes. It's a testament to the respect and admiration these winners have earned from their fellow coaches, and we are proud to shine a light on their accomplishments."
2024 Football Scoop Coaches Awards Winners
Linebackers Coach of the Year – Joe Bowen, University of Buffalo
Defensive Line Coach of the Year – Rodney Garner, University of Tennessee
Defensive Backs Coaches of the Year – Terry Joseph & Blake Gideon, University of Texas
Tight Ends Coach of the Year – Ty Howle, Penn State
Wide Receivers Coach of the Year – Noah Pauley, Iowa State
Running Backs Coach of the Year – James Montgomery, Boise State
Offensive Line Coaches of the Year – Mike Viti & Matthew Drinkall, Army
Quarterback Coach of the Year – Marcus Arroyo, Arizona State
Special Teams Coach of the Year – Marty Biagi, Notre Dame
Defensive Coordinator of the Year – Pete Kwiatoski, University of Texas
Offensive Coordinator of the Year – Mike Shanahan, Indiana
Strength and Conditioning Coaches of the Year – Torre Becton, Texas & Joe Connolly, Arizona State
Director of Football Operations of the Year – Charlotte Siegel, Boise State
Player Personnel Director of the Year – Chad Bowden, Notre Dame
Division III Coordinator of the Year – Drew Chance, Illinois College
NAIA Coordinator of the Year – EJ Peterson, Grand View College
Division II Coordinators of the Year – Ryan Hodges & Tony Tannese, Ferris State
FCS Coordinator of the Year – Tyler Walker, Montana State
AstroTurf is honored to support the dedication and leadership demonstrated by this year's winners. Each coach has made a significant impact on their team, their players, and the broader football community. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the recipients for their well-deserved recognition.
As the premier choice in sports turf systems, AstroTurf is committed to fostering excellence in sports at all levels. Through initiatives like the Football Scoop Coaches Awards, AstroTurf celebrates the individuals who elevate the game and inspires the next generation of athletes and coaches.
About AstroTurf
AstroTurf has been the leading innovator in synthetic turf systems for sixty years. With a commitment to safety, performance, and sustainability, AstroTurf continues to set the standard for athletic surfaces worldwide, providing innovative solutions for athletes at all levels of play.
