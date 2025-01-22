Tribute Portfolio Debuts In The Chicago Loop With The Opening Of THE MIDLAND HOTEL, Chicago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Owned by Park Hotels & Resorts and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, The Midland Hotel is perfectly positioned in the heart of the vibrant Chicago Loop. Steps from iconic landmarks like Millennium Park, The Art Institute of Chicago, and the Chicago Theatre, it's the ideal base for exploring the city's and history. Guests can also enjoy breathtaking views from the Willis Tower Skydeck or unwind along the Chicago Riverwalk, making every stay an unforgettable Chicago adventure.

"We are excited to collaborate with Pyramid Global on this exceptional opportunity to reposition this Chicago landmark, which holds strong appeal for both business and leisure travelers," said Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts .

Revitalization: A Vision in Two Phases

The Midland Hotel is undergoing a thoughtfully planned two-phase revitalization, blending its historic roots with a modern vision. Originally built in 1929 as a social club for Chicago's business elite that later evolved into "Chicago's Friendliest Hotel," the first phase focuses on revitalizing public spaces while preserving the timeless Beaux-Arts charm that has defined its legacy. This includes a reimagined lobby and arrival experience designed to celebrate its history as a place for connection and inspiration, while embracing the needs of today's guests.

The second phase will transform the hotel's 403 guest rooms and suites into tranquil retreats, featuring plush bedding, skyline views, and a contemporary sophistication that nods to the hotel's storied past. Enhancements to public spaces and the signature restaurant will infuse modern vibrancy, while the 12,589 square feet of versatile meeting and event space will be upgraded to elevate the standard for gatherings in Chicago's Loop.

Culinary Experiences

At the hotel's signature Midland Social Club & MSC Bar , guests and locals can savor regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Celebrating Chicago's storied culinary legacy, these dining experiences encourage genuine connections and communal enjoyment, offering an exciting new destination on the city's culinary map.

Book Your Stay at The Midland Hotel

As part of Marriott Bonvoy's renowned Tribute Portfolio , The Midland Hotel invites Marriott Bonvoy members to earn and redeem points during their stay. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, guests can enjoy contactless check-in, a mobile key, and other digital conveniences that elevate their travel experience. To mark its opening, The Midland Hotel presents a special introductory rate of 15% off for stays through April 30 , 2025 for guests to experience Chicago's finest boutique hotel in the Loop.

For more information or to follow the hotel's journey, visit or connect with @themidlandchicago on social media.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a leading hotel and resort management company delivering exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence. With a diverse portfolio of over 230 properties worldwide , Pyramid's expertise in innovation and hospitality has set industry standards.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 40 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 25,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.

About Tribute Portfolio ®

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With over 125 hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit and stay connected on Instagram , X , and Facebook . Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

