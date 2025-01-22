Unifying Spirits Launches Boba POPSTM, The Only Alcoholic Popping Boba

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It's been quite a journey the last two years. First, we had to build a production facility in the United States. Then we perfected the patented production process. The next challenge was to get Boba POPS to market. We knew we needed experts to help us, but as a start-up with limited resources, we couldn't afford full-time employees. So, we got creative and put together a shared services team," said Ray.

"Savvy Drinks' principals, Mark Andrews and Roseann Sessa, serve as our President and bring us many years of successful experience in the drinks industry. Brand Evolution, with its national account experience and distributor relationships, fills the role of VP Sales. Their team helped us establish important placements with major chain accounts and attract RNDC as our national distributor partner. Rounding out the management team, Vertical Beverage's Monica Gray and Sara Breslin fill the role of VP Marketing. They and their team have completely redesigned our packaging and have put the marketing plans in place to drive sales and build the brand."

Bubble tea or boba tea, is a popular Asian beverage that is growing rapidly in the United States. In fact, the vast majority of Americans 21-29 years old have consumed boba tea within the last year. But unlike typical boba tea, Boba POPS are flavored pearls of popping spirits bottled at 12.5% ABV.

Whether you are in the mood for a refreshing low-alc beverage or want to add a burst of flavor and excitement to a high ABV cocktail, Boba POPS mixes well with a variety of drinks. These one-of-a-kind pearls of popping spirits make a great choice for a broad range of consumers.

"Between Castle Brands and Savvy Drinks, Ro and I have been involved in the development and management of successful brands in most spirits categories. Boba POPS is by far the most innovative, versatile, and fun brand we have worked with. It has huge potential," said Mark Andrews, Chairman of Savvy Drinks and former Chairman of Castle Brands.

As the world began to emerge from the challenges of COVID, Ray Rozycki and his son, Harmon, seized an opportunity to develop a new product that enhances drinking situations and promotes social interaction. Their vision became Boba POPS and Ray and Harmon work together daily to bring that vision to market.

About Boba POPS

Boba POPS is the only alcoholic popping boba in the world. The brand was created by father-and-son team Raymond and Harmon Rozycki. Boba POPS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifying Spirits LLC. Boba POPS is available in Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Peach, and Lychee, as well as several seasonal flavors. Boba POPS is bottled at 12.5% ABV, and it is vegan and gluten-free. Follow along on the popping adventures at bobapops on Instagram or at .

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry's brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve.

With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution-elevating spirits and sales across our value chain.

To learn more, visit or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at

