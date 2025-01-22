Catch The Young Re-Interprets The Past With A New Single,“You, Always (2025)”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Catch The Young has released a remake single of the 90s hit song“You, Always” by Mono, a Korean that was well known for its sophisticated pop sound. They added their young and fresh vibe to the original song with a deep knowledge of songwriting and arranging. Catch The Young's version also represents their respect for the original version and their confidence in musicality. The band surprised the fans by pre-performing“You, Always (2025)” at their solo concert, Loud And Proud, at Rolling Hall in Seoul, Korea, on January 17th. They also released a teaser video on their official social media channels on January 21st, showcasing the members playing together and sending cheerful energy in a dreamy background.“'You, Always' is a hit track by Mono, released in 1993. We thought this song would be perfect for Catch The Young as we have the goal to play music that can resonate with all generations. In addition, we wanted to work on a song that all listeners, ranging from K-pop fans of the 21st century to people who love the nostalgic music of the 90s, can enjoy together.” – Sani, Bassist and Leader of Catch The Young“I was excited and happy throughout the whole process of working on 'You, Always (2025)' because the original version was very widely loved. I hope you'll find more charms of Catch The Young through this single, and we look forward to showing great live performances of this song.” – Namhyun, Main Vocalist of Catch The YoungThe original version of“You, Always” from the 90s features synthesizers and the New Wave genre, while Catch The Young creates a whole new style crossing over the past and the present. For this new single, all members of Catch The Young participated in arranging and creating the band's signature sound with their youthful senses while maintaining the sentiments in the original song. Park Jung-won from Mono, the composer of the original“You, Always,” shared his hope for Catch The Young to grow and showcase the band's musicality and talent more to the public through the release of“You, Always (2025).” Starting the new year fresh, Catch The Young is looking forward to sharing warmth with fans through a single filled with the band's unique colors.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock boy band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre 'Youth Pop-Rock,' encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band's strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024. They plan to expand their activities globally in 2025 by releasing a full-length album, promoting in Japan, and touring in the Americas and Europe.

