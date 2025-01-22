Michael Jordan's Last Game-Worn OG Air Jordan I Sneakers From An NBA Game Go Up For Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The story behind this pair is as legendary as the man himself. On October 29, 1985 , the Chicago Bulls faced the Golden State Warriors, marking what may have been the final time fans saw Jordan wear the original Air Jordan I sneakers during an game. Early in the game, Jordan suffered a fractured bone in his left foot, sidelining him for six months and sending shockwaves through the world. Despite this devastating setback, he had already begun carving his path to greatness, cementing his legacy as the NBA's most electrifying player.

Michael Jordan's most Iconic Game Worn Sneakers to Ever be Auctioned.

The sneakers themselves are a testament to Jordan's relentless drive and the birth of a cultural revolution in sportswear. The red-and-white Air Jordan I sneakers feature black Nike Swooshes, black laces, and exhibit significant game wear, including scuffs, loose threads, and paint transfers. The left shoe is size 13, the right size 13 1⁄2, with production codes confirming their manufacture in early 1985. Accompanied by a wire photo from the game and additional media, these sneakers may be the last Air Jordan I originals worn by Jordan during an NBA game, making them a pinnacle of collectible memorabilia.

Infinite Auctions has ensured this remarkable item is authenticated with a MEARS Letter of Authenticity , further solidifying its status as a historic treasure for basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and collectors worldwide.

A Rare Opportunity to Own Basketball History

"This isn't just a pair of sneakers-it's a defining moment in sports history," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "These Air Jordan I sneakers represent a turning point in Michael Jordan's early career, a symbol of his resilience and the birth of a cultural icon."

With Infinite Auctions reaching up to 1,000,000 viewers monthly and boasting over $20 million in documented sales since 2016, this unparalleled platform offers global exposure to items of this magnitude.

Don ' t miss your chance to own the sneakers that changed everything. Bidding is open now and closes February 8, 2025.

For more information or to place your bids, visit .

