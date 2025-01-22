CARV Launches D.A.T.A Framework, Giving AI Agents 'Eyes And Ears' With On-Chain And Off-Chain Data

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Santa Clara, California, January 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

CARV , an AI chain ecosystem enabling data at scale, today unveils its D.A.T.A Framework to transform how AI agents interact with both on-chain and off-chain data. The framework converts static information into actionable insights, enabling AI agents to independently analyze, adapt and act with unprecedented clarity and autonomy.

In today's decentralized landscape, fragmented and inaccessible data limits the potential of artificial general intelligence (AGI). By solving these critical challenges, the D.A.T.A Framework – Data Authentication, Trust, and Attestation – delivers real-time decision-making capabilities while maintaining rigorous privacy and security standards. This advancement redefines how AGI operates within decentralized ecosystems, creating new possibilities for both developers and users.

The D.A.T.A Framework

The D.A.T.A Framework serves as the eyes and ears for AI agents, providing them with the ability to perceive, interpret, and act on data across decentralized ecosystems. By transforming static data into actionable insights, the framework enables AI agents to make real-time, intelligent decisions while maintaining unmatched privacy and security. It leverages cutting-edge technologies like zero-knowledge proofs, Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), and CARV ID to ensure enriched, context-aware, and privacy-preserved data access.

Key features include:



Enhanced Metrics and Tags : Identifying whales, traders, and market manipulators with tailored, actionable insights.

CARV ID Integration : Linking Web2 identities with Web3 behavior for a holistic understanding of users.

Real-Time On-Chain Insights : Automating actions based on blockchain activities like token transfers and market trends. Cross-Chain and Off-Chain Data Integration : Providing comprehensive insights by unifying multiple data sources.

Benefits for Developers and Users

For developers , the D.A.T.A Framework simplifies the creation of smarter, autonomous AI agents with built-in tools for accessing and processing enriched data. Applications range from trading bots that respond instantly to market shifts to gaming AI agents capable of intelligent, personalized interactions.

For users , D.A.T.A enables secure control and monetization of personal data while providing tailored, data-driven experiences. By bridging trust gaps and fostering collaboration, the framework creates an ecosystem where everyone-from businesses to individual users-stands to benefit equitably.

Both of these applications lead to future-forward use cases including:



Trading and Alerts : Autonomous bots that analyze blockchain activity in real-time, identifying market opportunities and executing trades.

Gaming Evolution : Intelligent NPCs and companions that learn and adapt, enhancing engagement and replayability.

DeSci Innovation : Privacy-preserved research collaborations, accelerating breakthroughs in medicine and science. Holistic Personalization : AI companions offering emotionally intelligent support tailored to individual needs.

Driving the Evolution of AGI

CARV's D.A.T.A Framework is more than just a toolset – it's the foundation for AGI's collaborative evolution. By enabling AI agents to share insights, learn dynamically, and operate autonomously within decentralized ecosystems, CARV is paving the way for a future where AGI not only interacts with data but truly understands it.

The D.A.T.A Framework is set to evolve over the coming months with a series of phased enhancements that will expand its capabilities. In the first phase , D.A.T.A. Framework will introduce real-time on-chain activity alerts, autonomous actions such as airdrops and token transfers, and comprehensive cross-chain insights. Then, rolling out in February , the framework will integrate social media data via CARV ID for enhanced user profiling. and enabling a swarm of AI agents to collaborate seamlessly for modular data access. Further development and phases will be announced gradually over the coming months.

The D.A.T.A Framework is now live, inviting AI developers, blockchain innovators, and businesses to explore its capabilities. To learn more and start building, users can visit CARV's official documentation .

About CARV

CARV is building an AI chain ecosystem to enable data sovereignty at scale. By empowering AI agents with secure, unified infrastructure, CARV enables intelligent, collaborative operations through its SVM Chain, offering trustless consensus, cryptographic proofs, and verifiable execution. With the D.A.T.A Framework, CARV enriches AI with high-quality, on-chain and off-chain data, allowing agents to learn, evolve, and collaborate dynamically. With over 15M users and 8M CARV IDs, CARV ensures privacy and data control while providing AI agents with powerful, cross-chain insights, creating a secure, innovative ecosystem for both AI and human collaboration.

Supported by $50M in funding from top-tier investors like Tribe Capital, HashKey Capital, and Animoca Brands, and backed by a team of veterans from Coinbase, Google, and Binance, CARV is committed to fostering a decentralized future where data is a valuable, user-owned asset.