Canon Central & North Africa Annual Kickoff 2025 : A Strategic Leap Into The Future

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) ( ) recently held its Annual Kickoff event at the prestigious Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on January 13, marking a vibrant start to 2025 following the remarkable achievements of the previous year. This annual gathering serves as a pivotal moment for the entire company to come together, reflect on past successes, and energize for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Canon EMEA's President&CEO, Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka, underscoring the strategic importance of Africa as a key growth market for Canon. Joining him were other distinguished leaders including Mr. Peter Saak, Executive Vice President, Developing Region Business Group.

This year's theme builds upon the ICE framework which represents "Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience" - a framework that empowered Canon to expand into new markets, enhance customer connections, and prioritize employee development. This year's theme emphasizes the value employees show to our customers and partners through our products and technologies.

Africa is at the forefront of global growth, presenting a dynamic blend of opportunity and potential. As one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world, Africa's GDP is projected to surpass $3 trillion by 2025 ( ), driven by a burgeoning young population, rapid urbanization, and investments in infrastructure ( ). Canon recognizes this immense potential and has strategically positioned itself to contribute to this growth.

Looking ahead to 2025, Canon is poised to capitalize on Africa's promising landscape by tapping into new markets, innovating products, and engaging emerging customer segments, Canon aims to drive growth through a blend of innovation, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

Sharing his vision for the year, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa remarked “2025 is a pivotal year for us to tap into the opportunities. By embracing challenges and capitalizing on Africa's immense potential, we aim to drive meaningful growth through innovation, customer engagement, and empowering our people. Together, we will continue building a future that reflects our commitment to creating value and delivering excellence across the region.” Drawing inspiration from Japanese entrepreneur Momofuku Ando, Somesh emphasized resilience, creativity, customer-centricity, and a proactive mindset as key values guiding Canon's journey forward.

The event was more than an occasion for strategic alignment; it also provided a platform for team-building activities, a gala dinner, and an awards ceremony celebrating top-performing employees. The success of the gathering left attendees inspired and committed to Canon's vision, poised for another year of impactful growth and success across the region.

With a clear strategic direction, a focus on innovation, and a dedication to delivering value, Canon Central&North Africa looks forward to a year filled with progress, excellence, and meaningful connections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. ...

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. ...

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: