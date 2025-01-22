'Didn't Feel...': Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Video After Indian Man Secretly Takes Pictures On Delhi-Agra Train

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Dutch influencer, known as 'Avocado on the Road', had claimed harassment from a young Indian man while travelling by train from New Delhi to Agra, reported NDTV.

In her Instagram , she described how the man repeatedly took selfies with her without her permission.

Describing it as a 'very bad experience', she captioned it,“I didn't feel comfortable enough to relax. Despite asking him to stop, he wouldn't. So, I decided to make my own video, hoping he'd get the message since he spoke some English.”

"I love India very much and this experience is definitely not gonna stop me exploring this beautiful country. I made many local friends along a way already and I am grateful for that. So thank you for all the kindness and hospitality you guys in India offer," she added.

The video opens to show the woman saying, "So, I am in a train in India," as she turns the camera towards the man and continues, "This annoying guy is taking pictures of me and being annoying all the time in a very rude way. So, I was thinking to do the same."

She then adds, "If you have a d******d next to you, just do the same. Put the camera to his face," as she points the camera at him again, capturing him posing shamelessly on video.

Instagram video:

After the video was posted , it garnered over four million views.

Here's a few comments:

A user wrote,“Hey, I am sorry for this experience. Apparently, this is very common behaviour towards foreigners. Next time, please ask the TT to change their seat and do not hesitate to make a scene. Most of the crowd will certainly help you.”