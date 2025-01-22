UN Chief Warns Of Israeli Occupation`S Plan To Annex West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Davos, SWITZERLAND, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday raised alarm over the Israeli occupation's plan to impose a new reality in occupied Palestinian territories, citing "intentions to annex the West Bank,"in a move he slammed as "a blatant violation" of international law.

"One possibility is the annexation of the West and a kind of limbo situation in Gaza with unclear governance which would be a total violation of international law," he told the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

He went on to say that that "unilateral actions by the occupying entity" undermine international efforts to achieve peace and violate the fundamental principles of international law He emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive political solution based on a two-state solution to the Middle East Conflict.

The UN chief called for "sustainable peace built on justice, equality and respect for human rights," while praising the mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the US, describing these efforts as "an example of robust diplomacy," which subsequently led to the ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza" he noted.

Addressing the situation in Syria, Guterres remarked that the country remains in a "complex and uncertain" state despite the formation of a new government, saying that challenges persist due to internal divisions and the "presence of extremist groups" which threaten stability, hoping for an "all-inclusive government" there.

On Lebanon, he expressed cautious optimism about its path to recovery, saying that Beirut can finally have an "effective government" that would start rebuilding even in the face of "immense challenges," he said, underlining the need for international support to stabilize Lebanon and address its severe economic and social crises.

The UN chief lamented the "escalating humanitarian crisis" in Sudan, which he said was fueled by ongoing conflict coupled with regional sanctions and proxy wars, slamming the "total impunity" that has led to "perpetuating suffering," while simultaneously pushing for accountability there. (end)

