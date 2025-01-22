(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet has approved 10 key proposals during a meeting chaired by Chief Mohan Charan Majhi here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister in a press briefing later informed about the cabinet nod to the proposal for the upgradation and strengthening of one government-run Primary School in every Gram Panchayat under the Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMAPV) Scheme.

As many as 6794 Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalayas will be developed in the state under the scheme. Taking a dig at the SMART School scheme launched by the previous BJD government, he said:“The people of Odisha were cheated in the name of SMART school as the programme was launched without any proper planning and not preparing DPR or estimate. So, our government has decided in the cabinet meeting today to transform one primary school in each panchayat as Adarsh Vidyalaya.”

The state government aims to promote equitable education and holistic student development by enhancing infrastructure, adopting modern pedagogical methods as per the National Education Policy 2020, and encouraging community participation under the GMAPV initiative.

The government is estimated to spend around Rs 12000 crore over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 for the construction of 6794 model primary schools.

Majhi noted that around Rs 4 to 5 crore will be spent to build one model primary school or the Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya which will be completed within four years.

He further said that the programme will be launched in this financial year and model primary schools will be set up in 144 Gram Panchayats in this financial year while more schools will be developed in the coming years. The state cabinet also approved the memorandum which will be presented to the 16th Finance Commission scheduled to visit Odisha on February 5-7.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Odisha government will place a demand for funds to the tune of Rs 12,56,148 crore for five years between 2026 and 2031 before the 16th Finance Commission for various developmental activities in the State.

It has also been decided in the Cabinet that the state government will provide a 60 per cent subsidy with a maximum amount of Rs 6.5 crore to SC, ST and transgender, women and persons in scheduled areas for the setting up of cold storage.

Other beneficiaries will get a 50 per cent subsidy with a maximum amount of Rs 6 crore. The government also decided to provide interest subvention up to 6 per cent for the new cold storage. The state government aims to establish at least one cold storage in each of the 58 sub-divisions of the state.

The Odisha government has also decided to provide a 50 per cent incentive which is around Rs 110 crore in two phases to RIR Power Electronics Limited to set up a Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, which is a first in the country. This apart, the cabinet has also approved several other major proposals during the meeting on Wednesday.