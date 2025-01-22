President Ilham Aliyev Meets With EBRD President In Davos
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in Davos on January 22 at
the latter's request, Azernews reports.
Odile Renaud-Basso congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the
successful organization of COP29, emphasizing the significance of
the outcomes achieved.
She discussed several ongoing projects between Azerbaijan and
the EBRD, including the Bank's approval to finance the water
management project in Ganja.
Odile Renaud-Basso shared details about the credit lines
dedicated to supporting projects in collaboration with the
country's banking sector, focusing on small and medium-sized
enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and sustainable development
projects.
Highlighting key projects slated for implementation in the
country, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the ongoing initiatives
in water management, transportation, and the development of
Baku.
During the conversation, the sides discussed the export of green
energy to Europe, as well as regional cooperation projects and
opportunities with both Georgia and Central Asian countries in this
context.
The meeting concluded with a signing ceremony.
A loan agreement for the“Reconstruction of the water supply and
wastewater system of the city of Ganja” was signed between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, and Jürgen
Rigterink, EBRD First Vice President.
