Using Phone While Driving, Untightening Belt Cases Exceeded 61,000 Q4 2024 -- Moi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The number of motorists' offenses, namely abstention from tightening the safety belt and using the mobile phone while driving, hit 61,553 in the last quarter of the past year (2024).

Number of traffic accidents in 2024 (the whole year) reached 65,991 and related fatalities 284, said Brigadier Mohammad Al-Subhan, the director of coordination at the (MoI) traffic department, as he spoke in a lecture today during a of the Gulf Traffic Week, themed, "driving without the phone."

Up to 90 percent of the accidents were caused by lack of attention, distraction and ten percent resulted from malfunction of the vehicle, Brig. Al-Subhan said.

He affirmed that the MoI had determined that it was necessary to enforce stricter penalties in light of mounting violations.

Elaborating he said there were 1.926,320 (less than two million) exceeding speed cases in 2024, in addition to 174,793 crossing the red light offenses, followed by those of refraining from tightening the belt, amounting to 152,367, for using the phone and lack of focus 79,519 in addition to a number of cases related to emitting piercing and annoying loud noises and sounds from the vehicles, reckless driving and negligence. (end)

