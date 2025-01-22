Inspired By Arnold Palmer’S Iconic Golf Career, New Wellness Brand Arnie's Tees Up Premium Topical Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arnold Palmer Enterprises joins forces with pioneering CBD brand to launch line of natural muscle and skincare products

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arnie's , a bold new natural wellness brand inspired by Arnold Palmer's legacy of performance, embodies the unstoppable spirit that made him a global icon. Created in partnership with Arnold Palmer Enterprises and leading CBD Naternal , Arnie's debuts with a premium collection of topicals designed to help active individuals and everyday champions maintain their best selves. Whether you're a professional athlete or a weekend warrior, Arnie's professional-grade products are here to support your active lifestyle while ensuring the highest quality and safety.

Arnie's stands apart from anything else currently on the market with its Muscle Cream delivering 3,000 mg of CBD paired with a unique botanical blend to provide fast, effective relief-all without any harmful chemicals. The new product line combines the highest-quality CBD extracts with carefully curated botanical ingredients, setting a new standard for luxury and performance.

“Arnold Palmer was committed to top performance, on course and off,” said a spokesman from Arnold Palmer Enterprises.“We hope that this new line of Arnie's products will allow people to maximize their own performance and help them to feel their best, no matter their pursuit or the level of their game.”

The new line of products includes:



Arnie's Muscle Cream - Nature's champion for active recovery. Plant-powered relief meets legendary performance. The advanced botanical blend combines time-tested ingredients with modern natural innovations to help you stay in motion, naturally. Features a triple-action botanical blend of 3,000 mg of CBD, Arnica, and Turmeric.

Arnie's Mineral Sunscreen - Natural protection for life's brightest moments. Mineral defense that feels light and stays on. Broad-spectrum protection for every adventure, delivered naturally. The formula features 100% mineral, non-nano zinc oxide with SPF 50 protection, ceramide-enriched hydration, and organic aloe.

Arnie's Roll-On - Pin-point precision when it counts. Quick, targeted comfort that moves with you. This roll-on delivers powerful plant-based relief right where you need it most. Made with a fast-acting CBD + Arnica formula. Arnie's Aftersun - Pure aloe, just as nature intended. Raw botanical power meets modern recovery. The authentic aloe formula, enriched with hemp oil and hyaluronic acid, restores your skin's resilience after sun and sport.









“Arnie's is born from Arnold Palmer's legacy of determination and perseverance, providing a new generation of natural topical solutions for skin health and muscle recovery,” said Garrett Perdue, Founder of Arnie's.“Our plant-powered formulas are designed to deliver reliable relief for people who want to stay active naturally. Serious athletes, active adults and everyone in between will find an Arnie's product that meets their needs.”

The launch of Arnie's marks Arnold Palmer Enterprises' first foray into the burgeoning CBD topicals category. In addition to in-store sales in select retail locations, Arnie's will be available for purchase nationwide at

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at ... or 303-513-1244.

About Arnie's

Inspired by Arnold Palmer's legendary vitality, Arnie's develops natural topical solutions designed for the modern active lifestyle. The brand's plant-based formulas combine time-tested botanical ingredients with natural product innovation to deliver effective, targeted relief. Every Arnie's product reflects Arnold Palmer's uncompromising standards for quality and performance. From mineral sunscreens to soothing muscle creams, Arnie's empowers athletes and active adults to stay in the game, naturally. Learn more at

About Naternal

Founded in 2018 in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Naternal is a plant-powered wellness company that creates innovative products to help people feel good, sleep better, and perform their best. Led by regulatory lawyer Garrett Perdue, the company combines scientific expertise with natural ingredients to deliver premium wellness solutions. Learn more at . Follow Naternal on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

About Sun Theory

Sun Theory is a leader in the cannabis industry, dedicated to delivering the highest standards in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail. With a network of top-tier dispensaries, consumer brands, and production facilities, Sun Theory embodies the best in cannabis, combining quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our mission is to enhance lives by providing premium cannabis and hemp products that honor the plant's rich, 5,000-year legacy of benefiting human wellness. Sun Theory is committed to responsible growth, quality experiences, and elevating the cannabis industry. For more information, visit ExperienceSunTheory.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at