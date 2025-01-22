Weeks Before New Year, Octa Broker Helps Flood Victims In Kelantan, Malaysia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Weeks before New Year, Octa broker helps flood in Kelantan, Malaysia" data-link=" before New Year, Octa broker helps flood victims in Kelantan, Malaysia" class="whatsapp" KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - In December 2024, Malaysia suffered devastating floods that affected 10 states and left more than 147,000 without roofs over their heads. Among the areas affected by the disaster, Kelantan was the hardest-hit state, with at least 93,000 people fleeing their flooded homes and seeking refuge.







To help the flood victims of Kelantan live through these trying times, Octa broker joined forces with its local partner, Azeehan. Octa sponsored the provision of basic necessities, including food, drinking water, hygiene amenities, towels, pillows, blankets, and house cleaning tools. By distributing these emergency kits, the broker aimed to support flood victims in their hour of need and make it a little bit easier for them to come back to normal life when the water subsided.







'After a natural disaster such as this, thousands of people are driven from their homes. Sometimes, they lack even the most basic means to sustain themselves. This is why we really appreciate Octa supporting the local communities of Kelantan. This charity effort will be a great help to our displaced members in enduring the floods, ' Azeehan commended.







Octa hopes that the New Year will bring benevolent weather to Malaysia, making it possible for the people of affected communities to return to their homes as soon as possible.







Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa





Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

Octa