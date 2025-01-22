عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Asset Value(S)


1/22/2025 7:16:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 20 January 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 40.2 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17







MENAFN22012025004107003653ID1109117282


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search