1,000 Students Rally For School Choice At Wisconsin State Capitol

Inspiring event to showcase the impact of educational opportunities; state leaders expected to speak

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School choice is a big deal to Wisconsin families, and the scale and sentiment of that support will be palpable at the Wisconsin State Capitol during School Choice Week. Led by School Choice Wisconsin, students and from across the state will gather to highlight educational options on Wednesday, Jan. 29. This hour-long rally will feature a choir and performance, as well as inspiring speeches from educators and state legislators sharing their support of school choice.

The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Students will have the unique opportunity to meet with leaders, learn about state government, and share what school choice has meant for their education and future. Families, educators, and community leaders are invited to join the event, which serves as a platform to celebrate the diverse educational opportunities available in Wisconsin.

Schools from across the state, including Shoreland Lutheran High School, Seton Catholic Schools, Academy of Excellence, Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy, Eastbrook Academy, Trinity Freistadt, El Puente High School, Saint Anthony's (Milwaukee), Up Christian Academy, Kenosha Lutheran Academy, and Rock County Christian School, will participate in this large rally, marking the first time in several years that the school choice community has come together at the capitol on this scale.

Wisconsin's commitment to education freedom is exemplified by its recent policy updates, including an increase in voucher amounts, making private school more accessible for low- and middle-income families, further ensuring all Wisconsin students are able to attend the school best suited for their unique needs and interests.

"When students from across Wisconsin come together in-person, they bring to life the real impact of school choice," said Nic Kelly, president of School Choice Wisconsin. "This celebration is about recognizing their achievements and underscoring our commitment to ensuring every child has access to the education that best fits their unique needs."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

School Choice Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to high-quality educational options for families throughout the state.

Location Details:

The Wisconsin State Capitol is located at 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53702. The event will take place in the Rotunda.

Families can RSVP at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-madison-capitol-celebration/ .

For media inquiries, contact Nic Kelly at [email protected] or 414-319-9160.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

