Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UNRWA Commissioner-General

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The meeting discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA. HE the Permanent Representative to the UN reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting UNRWA, in line with its international humanitarian obligations, and its steadfast dedication to the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General underscored the importance of strengthening international support to ensure the agency can continue providing vital services to the people of the Gaza Strip, including education, healthcare and humanitarian aid.