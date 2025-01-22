Did Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Attend Donald Trump Inauguration? Video Of Khalistani Separatist From Event Emerges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was seen in videos attending US President Donald Trump's inauguration in US Capitol on Monday, January 20.

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun can be seen chanting 'Khalistan Zindabad', as the crowd continues to cheer for the 47th US President and First Lady Melania Trump.

| India seeks action against former spy 'CC1' over plan to assassinate Pannun

Mint couldn't independently confirm the authenticity of the shared by reports, including Times of India. Some reports said Pannun had got the access into the high-security event through a ticket purchased by a friend.

The incident took place at The Liberty Ball during the official inaugural ceremony. While the others chanted pro-US slogans, Pannun quickly said 'Khalistan Zindabad ' as the camera, supposedly his own, panned towards him, the Times of India report said.

The video was apparently was recorded during Donald Trump's one of inaugural ball events. As US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked on the stage to greet the crowd cheering“USA! USA!” in the video, camera pans out to show the massive crowd cheering for the US president.

Donald Trump took over as the 47th US president on Monday, January 20. The swearing in ceremony was followed by a range of inaugural events including three inaugural ball events.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun holds a dual citizenship of the United States and Canada . A staunch advocate for Khalistan, Pannun has even proposed independent Sikh nation to be separated from India. Pannun was born in Punjab and is a US-based lawyer.