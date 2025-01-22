Zelensky: If Trump Sees Ukraine In NATO, We Will Be There

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's membership in depends on the position of the United States.

The Head of State said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If sees Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO , we will not be in the Alliance,” Zelensky said.

He noted that four countries currently oppose Ukraine's membership in NATO: the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary.

As reported, on December 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum stated that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent to further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is only Ukraine's full membership in NATO.

Photo: KEYSTONE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER