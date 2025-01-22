Pacific Prime Dubai Wins Employee Benefits SME & Retail Top Producer 2024 Award From GIG Gulf

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Pacific Prime Dubai , a leading global insurance and employee benefits brokerage, has been honored with the Employee Benefits SME & Retail Top Producer 2024 award from GIG Gulf. The award was presented during the 2025 GIG VIP Brokers Event, held at The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on January 9, 2025.

This accolade recognizes Pacific Prime Dubai's exceptional performance in providing employee benefits solutions tailored to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retail clients. The event celebrated top-performing brokers and partners, signifying the importance of collaboration in delivering outstanding services.

Laura Gerstein, Chief Healthcare and Employee Benefits Officer at GIG Gulf, said during the award presentation:“Your commitment to excellence has not only earned you this recognition but also strengthened the trust and partnership we value so deeply. A heartfelt thank you for your exceptional efforts and contributions. Your success inspires us all, and we look forward to many more milestones together. Here's to continued growth, collaboration, and the continued success of bringing exceptional products to the market.”

David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, was pictured receiving the award. He stated:“On behalf of our entire team at Pacific Prime Dubai, I would like to thank GIG Gulf for this prestigious award. We continuously strive to meet the evolving needs of our clients and provide innovative solutions that improve their employee benefits experience. This recognition motivates us to further strengthen our partnership with GIG Gulf and enhance the services we offer.”

About GIG Gulf

GIG Gulf is an 'A' rated regional insurer with a top-five position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a one-stop-shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

To learn more about GIG Gulf, please visit:

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit:

