Saif, Family Should Narrate Horrific Knife Attack: Sanjay Nirupam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam defended his remarks about Saif Ali Khan's "swift" recovery following a knife attack at his Bandra residence, urging the actor's family to clarify the events surrounding the incident.

Nirupam's remarks came after Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital just five days after sustaining serious injuries, including spinal and neck injuries, during a burglary attempt at his 12th-floor flat in the upscale 'Satguru Sharan' building.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam said, "Whatever happened to Saif Ali Khan on January 16 is deeply concerning. While we respect the family, it is surprising to see Saif looking fit enough to shoot just days after being discharged. The doctors had stated the knife penetrated 2.5 inches into his back, requiring a six-hour operation. How is such a swift recovery medically possible?"

He added that Saif's rapid recovery raises questions about the initial severity of the injuries described by doctors and witnesses. Nirupam demanded that both the family and the medical team provide clarity on the "horrific" knife attack.

"When Saif was attacked, it became a matter of law and order in Mumbai. Opposition leaders accused the government and Home Minister of failing. In such a situation, the family should explain what transpired," Nirupam said.

Nirupam also commented on the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national arrested by the Mumbai Police. He called for strict action against such individuals, citing the involvement of Bangladeshis in criminal activities in the city.

The Mumbai Police arrested the accused, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, from Thane city. The intruder allegedly stabbed Saif multiple times during a struggle, escaping the scene and hiding in the building's garden for two hours before fleeing.

"The police will have to be given some benefit of the doubt because when such an incident takes place, a big incident occurs, then there is a lot of pressure on the police, and when it is felt from all sides that law and order has collapsed," he said.

"I do not think it is right to doubt the capability of Mumbai police immediately, as it is sufficient to solve any type of criminal incident," Nirupam said.

The 54-year-old actor, who underwent neurosurgery and plastic surgery, was advised complete bed rest for a week and has been asked to avoid visitors to prevent infection. Despite his injuries, Saif walked out of the hospital without a wheelchair, escorted by heavy police security.

Meanwhile, Saif has returned to his Bandra home under tight security. The actor has been advised to focus on his recovery as the investigation continues.