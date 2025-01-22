Prince Harry Settles Lawsuit With Rupert Murdoch's British Newspaper, Receives 'Full Apology'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and his team on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement with Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group. The Duke of Sussex's decided to settle claims of extensive wrongdoing by the publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), NBC News reported.

The Duke and his legal team reportedly received a "full apology" but were unable to achieve Harry's long-standing goal of holding British tabloids accountable in an open court.