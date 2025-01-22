EAM S Jaishankar's First Meeting With US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio 'India A Priority'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State: External Affairs S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Walz on Tuesday for their first bilateral meetings.

“Delighted to meet Maro Rubi for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Marco Rubio has been a strong advocate,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

EAM S Jaishankar was in Washington at the invitation of the US government to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Rubio "emphasised the Trump administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration”, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.

“They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the US-India relationship, particularly on critical and emerging technologies, defence cooperation, energy, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Bruce said.

The meeting between the two top diplomats was held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department. The bilateral meeting was preceded by the first Quad ministerial mee after Donald Trump became President.

“Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation,” the External Affairs Minister said.

Rubio, on his first day in office on Tuesday, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance between the four nations, emphasising the commitment of the alliance to strengthening economic opportunity and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.