Empowered With Meg Ryan To Feature Liberty House Recovery Center In New Segment On Empowering Individuals To Overcome Addiction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The distinguished and high-profile program Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan, is proud to announce an upcoming segment highlighting how stigmas and stereotypes associated with addiction impact treatment and the vital work being done at Liberty House Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment center, to combat these flawed beliefs.

Addiction does not discriminate. It can impact anyone, regardless of profession, socioeconomic background, or zip code. Yet, stereotypes and stigma surrounding addiction and mental health can create significant barriers to seeking treatment and enlisting the help of loved ones in early recovery.

The segment will feature key members of the Liberty House Recovery Center team and will empower viewers through impactful life stories. Viewers will delve into the daily realities of addiction recovery, showcasing the challenges and triumphs faced by individuals on their journeys towards healing. The segment provides an opportunity to witness firsthand the power of a supportive community and the importance of robust and evidence-based treatment practices.

"Our unique, judgment-free approach allows clients to participate in treatment while building their self-esteem and self-worth through expert, tailor-made treatment plans. No two paths are the same, but the reward-freedom from addiction-is universal," says Dr. Susan Abed, Founder and CEO of Liberty House Recovery Center.

Liberty House Recovery Center offers a comprehensive continuum of care, including medically supervised detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient programs, and aftercare support. Their experienced and compassionate staff utilize evidence-based therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed therapy to address the underlying causes of addiction and equip individuals with the tools they need for long-term recovery.

Empowered with Meg Ryan will showcase Liberty House's commitment to holistic healing, which incorporates a variety of evidence-based, mind-body-lifestyle approaches that work to treat the entire individual. The segment will also highlight the importance of relapse prevention planning and the power of a comprehensive aftercare plan.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered with Meg Ryan is an award-winning public television program that tackles critical social issues using powerful storytelling to inform and inspire viewers. Each segment sheds light on the work of remarkable organizations and individuals who are making a difference in their communities.

About Liberty House Recovery Center

Liberty House Recovery Center is a leading addiction treatment center that is family-owned and operates independently from any corporation. Their robust and comprehensive program offers a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, all delivered in a compassionate and supportive environment. Liberty House Recovery Center makes it their mission to promote clinical excellence by implementing best practices and driving continuous improvement. Championing high standards of patient care and clinical outcomes, Liberty House works daily to exceed industry benchmarks. The Clinical Leadership Team is committed to attracting top professionals in their fields that translates into a robust and individualized approach to set those suffering with addictions and mental health up for success. To learn more visit:

