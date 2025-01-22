Lena Esmail Featured In Exclusive Interview On Empowering Women And Communities Through Healthcare

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Youngstown, OH, 22nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Lena Esmail, CEO of QuickMed and a passionate advocate for healthcare equity, has been featured in an exclusive interview that highlights her journey, vision, and unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare in her hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, and beyond. The interview dives into her leadership in addressing healthcare disparities, her dedication to empowering women in the industry, and her innovative approach to making healthcare accessible for underserved communities.







Born and raised on the North Side of Youngstown, Lena Esmail has always carried a deep connection to her roots.“My heart is here,” she says in the interview.“Growing up in this community shaped who I am today, and seeing the impact QuickMed is having on reducing inequities is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.” With clinics now operating in multiple locations across Northeast Ohio, QuickMed is redefining healthcare delivery by prioritizing accessibility and trust within the communities it serves.

The feature provides readers with an in-depth look at Lena's professional journey, which is firmly grounded in her extensive education. She holds baccalaureates in Nursing and Biology from Youngstown State University (YSU), where she was recently named an Alumni of the Year by the Bitonte College of Health and Human Services. Esmail also earned a Master's in Nursing from Ursuline College, a post-master's certificate in critical care from YSU, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Kent State University. Her leadership in healthcare is informed by both her academic background and her hands-on experience as a nurse.

In the interview, Lena shares her strategies for empowering women in healthcare, emphasizing mentorship, skill development, and creating inclusive workplace cultures.“Women make up over 70% of the healthcare workforce but hold only a fraction of leadership positions,” Esmail states.“To change that, we need to provide opportunities for growth, mentorship, and leadership pipelines that are intentionally inclusive.”

The conversation also explores Lena's role as a mother of six and how she balances family, leadership, and self-care. She credits her success to a strong support system, a talented team, and her ability to focus on what matters most.

Lena Esmail's vision for healthcare is ambitious yet grounded: equitable access to quality care for all, with a focus on community-based solutions. Through QuickMed, she is creating a legacy of healthier, stronger communities while inspiring the next generation of leaders in healthcare.

About Lena Esmail

Lena Esmail is the CEO of QuickMed, a healthcare organization that operates urgent care and in-school clinics throughout Northeast Ohio. Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, she is a dedicated nurse, a passionate advocate for healthcare equity, and a trailblazer in empowering women in healthcare leadership. Lena holds advanced degrees in nursing and critical care and has been recognized as an Alumni of the Year by Youngstown State University. She lives in Youngstown with her husband and six children.

To read the full interview, click here .