Enemy Attacked Nikopol District, Fire Broke Out At One Of Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Nikopol district at night, there are destructions at one of the enterprises.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“It was loud in the Nikopol region. There, as a result of the Russian attack, there is destruction at one of the enterprises. There was a fire , which was extinguished by rescuers,” he said.

Lysak added that after midnight the aggressor fired at the area with heavy artillery. It hit the Pokrovsk community. There were no casualties.

It is also noted that in the evening, a unit of the Vostok military group destroyed an enemy UAV in the region.

