The Art Of Whiskey To Host 2Nd Annual Star-Studded Big Game Whiskey Tasting In New Orleans At MS RAU Art Gallery

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, the highly acclaimed Art of Whiskey will host its 2nd Annual Big Game tasting at the prestigious M.S. Rau in New Orleans-renowned as one of the world's largest fine art, antiques, and jewelry galleries.

The distinguished guest list includes Ron Isley, Kid Silver, Yaz, Doc Curry, Hue Jackson (NFL Head Coach), current and former NFL players such as Super Bowl Champion TJ Ward, Bub Means (Saints), Dylan Laube (Raiders), Kristian Wilkerson (Raiders), Eric Metcalf (former All-Pro, Cleveland Browns), Nate Hobbs (Raiders), and many more.

Guests will be immersed in a celebrity-filled evening featuring authentic live jazz, celebrating the artistry of fine spirits and cigars amidst priceless works of art and historic treasures. Prepare to be captivated by an incredible selection of top shelf whiskeys, surrounded by legendary art from Picasso, Renoir, Monet, Rockwell, Sinatra, Lebasque, and more. It's a night where craftsmanship meets culture in a truly unforgettable setting.

"We are delighted to welcome Whiskey EDU's 'Art of Whiskey' to M.S. Rau's gallery during Super Bowl Week," says Bill Rau, CEO and third-generation owner of M.S. Rau. "This event offers guests an extraordinary opportunity to savor the finest whiskeys while surrounded by our world-renowned collection. Guests can sip a rare single malt in the presence of a museum-quality Monet and even try on some of the world's rarest gemstones. This unique experience will blend the art of whiskey with the art of collecting, creating an unforgettable evening."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the”Rau For Art Foundation” which supports arts appreciation and education in the schools of greater New Orleans by assisting talented young artists in reaching their academic and professional goals.

What to Expect:

.Whisky and Spirits: Up to 100 exquisite whiskies and spirits from global renowned distilleries, including Seven Three Distilling, Ron Isley Liquid Gold XO, Cyrus Noble, Frey Ranch, Penelope, Balcones, Old Forester, Old Elk, Nelson's Brothers, 1792, McAfee Brothers, Devil Rivers, Highland Park, GlenAllachie, Kilchoman, Filey Bay, Isle of Raasay, Lochlea, M&H, Indri, Ohishi, Pokeno, Hakata, Lemon Hart, Lochlea, Nc'Nean, The Herb Garden, Cooperstown, Noche Vida, Alma Del Jaguar, Roulaison , Old Humble, Torabhaig, Clonakilty, Mossburn, Guardian Angel Bourbon and many more, will be available for sampling. Enthusiasts and novices alike can explore a diverse range of whisky styles and profiles.

.Cigar Oasis: Step into a world of premium cigars with a wide variety to choose from. Enjoy the perfect pairing with your favorite whisky while indulging in the luxurious ambiance.

.Masterclasses: Elevate your whisky and cigar knowledge with expert-led masterclasses on pairing these two timeless pleasures. Learn from the best in the industry and discover the secrets to enhancing your tasting experience.

.Food and Whisky Pairings: Delight your taste buds with carefully curated food and whisky pairings, expertly crafted to complement and enhance the flavors of each dram.

.Celebrity Attendees: "The Art of Whiskey" is not just about exceptional libations; it's also a gathering of stars. Be on the lookout for notable attendees including:

RSVP'd Guests:

.Ron Isley – Grammy-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (Pouring his Ron Isley Brandy)

.Hue Jackson – NFL Head Coach

.TJ Ward – Super Bowl Champion and 3 x Pro Bowl

.Terrell Davis – HOF Broncos RB

.Ray Lewis - HOF Ravens LB

.Andre Reed – HOF Bills WR

.Tyga – American rapper

.Joe Haden - 3 x Pro Bowl

.Eric Metcalf – Former All-Pro Cleveland Browns legend

.Bobby Okereke – NY Giants Captain

.Mark Ingram – 3 x Pro Bowl, Heisman Trophy

.Chris Olave – WR New Orleans Saints

.Darius Slay – DB Philadelphia Eagles

.Dylan Laube – RB Oakland Raiders

.Nate Hobbs – DB Las Vegas Raiders

.Randi Mahomes – Patrick Mahomes Mother

.Bub Means – WR New Orleans Saints

.Kristian Wilkerson – WR Las Vegas Raiders

.Kirko Bangz – American rapper

.Warren G – America rapper

.Mark Phillips – Content creator

.Doc Curry – Hip-hop legend and co-founder of Death Row Records

.Ella Markovsky – Mrs. Universe 2022-2023

.Gerald Smiley - MLB former Texas Rangers pitcher- World Series 2023 Champion

.Tommy Habeeb – American Television host

.Mike Sherrard - Super Bowl Champion, Dallas Cowboys

.Kenny Gant - Multi-Super Bowl Champion, Dallas Cowboys

.Damien Robinson - NFL Jets, Seahawks, and Buccaneers

.Taylor Mathis - Sports Betting Analyst and Podcaster, DraftKings Personality, and Model.

.Kidsilver - 9-Time Platinum Producer/Engineer with 2 Billion Spotify Streams

.Yaz - Hit Music Producer for Justin Bieber and Usher with 33 Million Streams

.Doc Curry - Hip Hop / Rap legend. NWA member / Dr. Dre Partner / Co-Founder of Death Row Records, first Rap/Hip-Hip to hit #1 on Billboard chart.

.Aaron Gilbert- Hollywood movie producer, and producer/owner of Joker

.Nick Ferrara- TV Host/Interviewer for NFL

.And many more celebrities, athletes, and industry icons.

"The Art of Whiskey" is a celebration of art in all its forms-visual, liquid, culinary, and auditory. Whether you're a seasoned whisky connoisseur or beginning your journey, this unique experience promises an unforgettable evening of discovery.

Tickets available through Eventbrite

For media credentials and Sponsorship information: Douglas Smith ... 408-799-6242

About M.S. Rau: Founded in 1912, as one of North America's most respected fine art, antiques and jewelry galleries. Led by third-generation owner Bill Rau, this family-owned business operates globally, discovering items around the world and placing them in international collections, both public and private. The 40,000-square-foot gallery in the French Quarter features carefully selected works from a diverse array of museum-quality artists and artisans. Over the last decade, M.S. Rau has produced museum-quality exhibitions annually, both in its New Orleans gallery and at prestigious art fairs around the world, including TEFAF.

