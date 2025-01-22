Oasis Neon Signs USA Launches A New Collection Of Neon Signs For Birthdays, Weddings, And Anniversaries

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE. January 21, 2025: Oasis Neon Signs has today announced the latest addition of a new collection of neon signs, specifically designed to turn life's biggest celebrations into memorable events. With this new collection to its portfolio, the company expressed optimism in its effort to make birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings livelier and seal its name as the go-to provider of quality neon signs.



This launch is the company's biggest event since it added a business signage collection to its registry in early 2023. At the time, the company's focus on the manufacture of neon lights was primarily targeted at businesses and corporate offices. However, as the market started to shift towards using the décor pieces for life events and homes, Oasis Neon Signs saw it fit to start making interactive LED signs to suit market demand.



According to the company's creative team, this new range of neon signs comes with eye-catching features and includes playful neon birthday signs, anniversary signs, and elegant wedding neon lights. Oasis Neon Signs has not left the option of customization in its new collection. Customers can specify personalized features such as fonts, colors, and even designs. The company has even gone the extra mile to make it easy for customers to customize their LED neon signs through its“Create Your Own Neon” web page. Here, a customer can set their custom lettering and choose their desired font, color, size, and even backing. The company said that this custom neon sign creation tool will simplify customers' requests and make it easier for their creative team to focus on bringing the unique designs to life.



“I know some of us didn't get the chance to have lively birthdays back then when growing up. But thanks to advanced LED technologies and the creativity of our creative teams, everyone can now enjoy fun parties decorated with LED neon signs,” said Richard Grant, the Creative Team Lead at Oasis Neon Signs.



While highlighting some of the features of this new collection of neon signs, he said that the company's objective is meet different tastes and preferences for every event.“It doesn't matter whether you're hosting a birthday for yourself or your kid, there's a neon sign for you to make that specific moment live for years in your memories. Thanks to the effort my team and I have put in crafting these neon signs, everyone now gets a chance to have the moment of their lives celebrated in style.”



He added that those who want to create romantic spaces can choose glows of soft pinks or purples for weddings without breaking the bank. The company mentioned that these collection of neon signs can also be customized to meet the client's specific requirements. Customers can submit their desired designs or craft one using the“Create Your Own Neon” tool on the company's website.



The new collection of neon signs unveiled by Oasis Neon Signs can be found on their website. The company urges clients who are planning their celebrations to order their favorite neon sign so it can arrive on time for the event.



About Oasis Neon Signs USA



Oasis Neon Signs is an American neon sign maker based in Wilmington, DE. The company has consistently built its brand name through creative neon sign designs that attract users from across different sectors. At the time of entry into the industry about a decade ago, the company only focused on business signage but have progressively expanded their collection to include home and event decoration neon signs. Today, they craft quality LED neon signs for birthday, anniversary, wedding, Valentine's Day, and other important life events.



For more information about Oasis Neon Signs and their offerings, visit their website at oasisneonsigns.



Company :-Oasis Neon Signs USA

User :- Joseph Swamidass

Email :...

Url :-